Full List of Moves From RAW’s Superstar Shake-Up

The first half of 2018’s Superstar Shake-Up saw 19 wrestlers join RAW and one head to SmackDown. Ranging from former Universal Champions to the epitome of bottom feeders, WWE did a nice job of pulling a balance overhaul. Let’s have a look at each transaction:

Big Moves

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Miz – Heading to SmackDown per Daniel Bryan’s request. Maybe The Miz jumps straight into a program with Bryan, but don’t be surprised if he’s WWE Champion by year’s end.

Kevin Owens – The former Universal Champion returns to RAW after spending a year on the Blue Brand. WWE could use keep him with Zayn and give them a shot at the tag belts or insert him in a main event level program as a chief bad guy.

Jinder Mahal* – lost US Championship withing first twenty minutes of joining RAW. Will likely maintain his upper-mid card heel status.

Sleepers

Sami Zayn – Since turning heel, Sami has enjoyed a career renaissance of sorts. With or without KO, Zayn may surprise a few people in 2018.

Chad Gable: This one happened after RAW went off the air, but it may prove to be one of the more interesting moves of the night. We’re big Gable supporters here at Pop Culture.

Mojo Rawley: WWE likes this guy. He has potential. It just may take another year before he does anything significant.

Drew McIntyre: As the better version of Big Cass, McIntyre could make a little noise in his main roster reboot. That looks like it will start in a tag team with Ziggler.

Breezango: The endearing duo nabbed a shocking win over The Bar on RAW. They could be Monday night’s Cinderella.

Here to Punch the Clock

Dolph Ziggler: His move couldn’t have come soon enough. The Showoff has been in a perpetual state of stagnation for some time now and it looks like he’ll be reinventing himself in the tag team ranks with Drew McIntyre.

Natalya: Looks like she joined RAW for the sake of Ronda Rousey’s tutelage. Smart play by WWE.

Meh

Baron Corbin: Reports of Vince McMahon’s affinity for the Lone Wolf have never been rare. Him joining RAW is just the latest data point in that trend.

Bobby Roode: He needed a change, but a move to RAW wasn’t the answer. As a babyface, Roode couldn’t be more arbitrary. This heel turn needs to happen.

The Riott Squad: Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan didn’t make much of an impression on SmackDown. Barring something drastic, nothing will change on RAW.

Zack Ryder: At the moment, it’s hard to see where he fits.

The Ascension: Part of WWE’s revamping of RAw’ tag division. Maybe the blossom, maybe they don’t.

Mike Kanellis: Came to WWE last summer. Personal issues and a new baby have kept him out of action ever since.