Summer Rae Cleared For WWE Return

Summer Rae has been cleared to return to action. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that he is healthy and ready to step back in the ring. Apparently, Summer was spotted at las week’s WWE television tapings.

The reason Summer is not being put back on tv is a curious one. Meltzer speculates that WWE wants to keep each women’s division with an equal number of participants and Summer would throw that balance off.

However, with Emma’s recent injury and Lana’s impending debut, these numbers could be tipped in SmackDown’s favor. Summer is currently listed for the Raw brand and common logic would assume Raw could stand to have more competitors than their Tuesday night counterpart due to the fact that the show is one hour longer each week.

Summer has been off the WWE’s radar for nearly a year. A back injury last August put the former Diva on the shelf.

It appeared WWE had big plans for Summer when she was paired off with Rusev in the summer of 2015 as The Bulgarian Brute had a brief split with Lana during his feud with Dolph Ziggler. After the feud fizzled out, Rusev and Lana reunited and shamed Summer into oblivion.

With the current lack of interesting feuds in the women’s division, Summer Rae’s return could be a great spark.

