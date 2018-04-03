Watch: Stephanie McMahon Slams Ronda Rousey Through a Table to Start Raw

With their mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 34 just six days away, Kurt Angle, Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H took part in a face-off to start Monday Night Raw this week.

But the segment quickly turned to chaos as the two teams stood up for a pre-match photo-op. After Rousey refused to shake McMahon’s hand, Triple H used the opportunity to hit Angle from behind with a microphone. Rousey grabbed Hunter by the throat in retaliation, but it opened her up to take a slam through one of the tables by McMahon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rousey even got in on the fun, saying she didn’t want to rip off McMahon check-signing hand when she locks in a submission at WrestleMania. The teams also took a few questions from fans on Twitter, which led to more back and forth banter.

The surprising slam serves as some poetic justice for the McMahon family, as the feud between the two teams started back at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February when Rousey slammed Triple H through a table.

Rousey was initially cordial McMahon when she first debuted in WWE at the end of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January, going so far as to shake her hand at ringside after she started down Charlotte Flair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the ring.

However, things soured weeks later when Angle confessed during Rousey’s contract signing that the villainous duo was looking to embarrass the former UFC Champion once they had her under contract.

Ever since the two have been trading harsh promos back and forth. Rousey hasn’t managed to get her hands on McMahon yet, but she has managed to toss around Dana Brooke and both members of Absolution after they attempted to knock her off her perch.

Following her surprise debut, Rousey announced via an ESPN interview that she was sticking with WWE for a while, signing a multi-year deal with the company.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an exclusive interview with ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

WrestleMania 34 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday.