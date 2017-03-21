Stephanie McMahon Fires Mick Foley As WWE RAW GM

Mick Foley opened RAW by reading a prepared statement “apologizing for last week’s actions and thanking Stephanie McMahon and Triple H for the opportunity of a lifetime.” The Hardcore Legend said he’d “rather have fans talking about WrestleMania and not the relationship between GM and Commissioner.” He continued letting the WWE Universe know that “effective immediately he would be taking a leave of absence.”

Foley then tore up the papers, yelling out that he was handed index cards by Triple H before the show and he would be damned if he’d let them pull his puppet strings anymore.

Stephanie McMahon then came out and told Foley she had two words for him: “You’re Fired!”

As Foley left the ring, the Underdog of the Underground, Sami Zayn, ran down Stephanie for disrespecting the legend of his mentor, Mick Foley. When Stephanie asked Zayn to leave the ring before he regretted it, Zayn refused, bringing Triple H’s henchmen and destroyer, Samoe Joe out for a match with Zayn.

It’s been no secret that Mick Foley’s time as RAW GM was possibly coming to a close and last week Mick got in one last blast when he tried to fire Stephanie McMahon and shoved Mr. Socko into Triple H’s mouth. The move would ultimately backfire. Seth Rollins attempted to save the WWE Hall of Famer, but paid the price when Triple H attacked him with his own crutch.

Have we truly seen the end of Mick Foley or will the Hardcore Legend get the last word before tonight’s RAW comes to a close?

With Foley out to finally take care of some outstanding health problems, it’s entirely possible we may already know who the next RAW GM will be, and it’s true he could be quite the nemesis for Stephanie and Triple H.

