Big Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for Sister Abigail and Bray Wyatt

For the first time ever, Bray Wyatt gave us a look at Sister Abigail. In his most mysterious promo to date, Bray took the ghastly form of his long-lost relative. However, at Hell in a Cell, the Eater of Worlds may be wrestling as Sister Abigail.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Bray Wyatt will not be accompanied by Sister Abigail but will actually compete as the Sister Abigail character. Per their sources, WWE wants Bray to have an alter-ego in the same way Finn Balor has The Demon. What this will look like is up to our imagination at the moment, but come to TLC we can expect a much different version of Bray Wyatt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This runs counter a story from yesterday that insinuated that WWE actually was planning to use NXT star Sage Beckett to play the role of Sister Abilgal. Beckett published a tweet that directly paralleled Bray’s Monday Night RAW promo which leads to mass speculation that she would show up as Bray’s supernatural sister.

At this point it’s hard to decipher which would be better: Bray playing an evil woman or Bray being managed by one, but either way, consider us intrigued. The fact that Bray Wyatt is getting any type of refurbishment is a big deal.

The actual manifestation of Sister Abigail could be huge for Wyatt. For too long, he’s been a man of hollow threats, so much so that fan has begun to hold him accountable. While Wyatt was recently WWE champion, he ha a tendency to lose big matches. Even further, his feuds have all be creatively identical aside from the notorious House of Horrors match.

Regardless, the prospective addition of Sister Abigail is WWE reasserting that they are invested in the Wyatt character. While fans have astutely observed that Bray doesn’t win all of his matches, they do love jutting their phones in the air to become one of Bray’s fireflies.

Sister Abigal is coming. It may be good. It May be bad. But it will surely be interesting. WWE has about 3 weeks until the TLC show, s we can expect more obscurities from Bray Wyatt and Sister Abigail.