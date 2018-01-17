Impact Wrestling’s Sienna Hospitalized During TV Tapings

Two-time Impact Knockout Champion, Sienna, was hospitalized Tuesday night due to blood clots in each of her lungs.

The 30-year old Detroit, Michigan native left Impact tapings and checked into the hospital expecting a straightforward diagnosis of her discomfort. However, as Sienna revealed on Twitter, her issues were not what she was expecting.

“I went to the hospital during tapings suspecting a displaced rib or collapsed lung. Turns out I have a blood clot in each lung. I won’t be wrestling right now, but I’m still making appearances, raising money for the Undie Run… & judging everyone in this hospital,” she wrote on Twitter.

She seems to be in good spirits despite the health scare. There is no word how she’ll be out of in-ring action, but for the near future, don’t expect her to wrestle.

It appears that Sienna has the situation under control but we’ll keep you updated on her progress. Here’s to a speedy recovery.