Shinsuke Nakamura Reclaims NXT Championship In Japan

Shinsuke Nakamura is once again the NXT Champion as he has defeated Samoa Joe this morning to regain the championship that he lost to Joe just a few short weeks ago at NXT Takeover: Toronto. The match took place on NXT’s first tour of Japan. This makes Nakamura the 2nd two-time NXT Champion along side former champ Samoa Joe. WWE announced the championship win on their Facebook page after the bout.

No word on whether or not Samoa Joe is moving up to the main roster, but many suspected that they would trade the title back to Nakamura due to this tour of Japan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

More on this story as it develops.