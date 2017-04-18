Shelton Benjamin Reveals Shocking WWE Status Update

The status of Shelton Benjamin’s return to the WWE has been one of the great mysteries of 2017. Immediately following the 2016 brand split, Benjamin, a former 3 time Intercontinental Champion, was featured in several vignettes announcing his return to the place where he made a legacy for being one of the greatest athletes in company history. Unfortunately, the comeback would never come to be as Benjamin suffered an torn rotator cuff that would keep him out of action for 4-6 months.

Finally, on March 30th, Shelton Benjamin tweeted that he was officially cleared for action. The proclamation led many to believe the former WWE star might become a surprise entrant into the Andre The Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania. When Benjamin was nowhere to be seen, it was assumed he would debut immediately afterwards on Smackdown. Two weeks later and there was no word of Benjamin’s whereabouts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans noticed Benjamin is scheduled to appear at a show for the BCW promotion on April 21st and a show in Chile in June, which left many questioning his status with WWE.

Today, The Gold Standard finally responded to fans debating his WWE status, revealing that he never signed a WWE contract, meaning WWE were running Benjamin’s Smackdown Live vignettes when he was not under contract.

@MFSteveHere @TheSonOfMuta @JoyOfBearding Let me clear this up now. I am not signed to @WWE. I never signed due to injury. While that could change, as of 4-16-2017 I am a free agent — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 16, 2017

Has the WWE had a change of heart on Benjamin? Did his recent injury scare them off?

We can only hope that Benjamin finds his way back to the WWE before too long as he would make an amazing addition to the Smackdown Live roster.

MORE WWE:

Major Update On Roman Reigns Injury Status

Former WrestleMania Star In Medically Induced Coma

Finn Balor’s Injury Status For RAW