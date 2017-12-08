Spoiler for ‘Ominous Force’ Coming to NXT

According to a teaser from this week’s installment of NXT, an “ominous force” is heading to the Yellow brand. While the brief vignette only supplied a few clues, we officially know the identity of the approaching Superstar.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that this “force” is Shayna Baszler. Considering her nickname is “The Queen of Spades” it didn’t take too much to deduce that the pair of spades in the video is an allusion to the former MMA star. However, we can confirm that Baszler will make her NXT debut soon.

Baszler was last on our radar during the Mae Young Classic where the 37-year old lost in the tournament’s finale to Kairi Sane. With her MMA background, Baszler offers the same reality-based novelty that Brock Lesnar has supplied for over a decade. Even more, Baszler’s on and off-screen partnership with WWE hopeful, Ronda Rousey, contributes her tantalizing potential.

The Queen of Spades officially joined WWE in October and has been working NXT live events in Florida. However, Baszler’s NXT arrival may be a mere formality as WWE may have significant plans for the South Dakota Native. As a member of the Four Horsewomen of MMA alongside Rousey, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, Baszler and Co. look destined to clash with the Four Horsewomen of WWE (FLair, Banks, Bayley, Lynch). This math was teased earlier this fall where Rousey led a backstage confrontation at a WWE show. Rumors implied that the spat would create Survivor Series match, but clearly, that did not happen. However current sentiment has this 8-woman showdown penciled in for WrestleMania 34.

But first, Baszler has to make her big debut. Keep a close eye on NXT in the coming weeks as the Queen of Spades first WWE moment is quickly approaching.