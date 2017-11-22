WWE Makes Several Big Changes to 2018 Pay-Per-View Schedule

If you’re more of the long-term planning type, we have good news; all of WWE‘s 2018 pay-per-view calendar is making rounds across the internet. Even more, it appears that WWE will be making multiple changes to 2018’s slate of shows.

PWInsider released WWE’s 2018 schedule on Wednesday morning. At 14 total shows, WWE will be airing 2 fewer pay-per-view events than they did in 2017, most notably axing the infamous Great Balls of Fire show. Another change worth addressing is that Money in Bank will now operate a co-branded show, the 5th of its kind.

Here’s the full line-up:

Royal Rumble 1/28/18 in Philadelphia, PA

Elimination Chamber (RAW) 2/25/18 in Las Vegas, NV

Fast Lane (SmackDown) 3/11/18 in Columbus, OH

WrestleMania 34 4/08/18 in New Orleans, LA

Backlash (RAW): 5/06/18 in Newark, NJ

Payback (SmackDown): 5/27/18 in Baltimore, MD

Money in The Bank 6/17/18 in Chicago, IL

Battleground (RAW) 7/15/18 in Pittsburgh, PA

SummerSlam 8/19/18 in Brooklyn, NY

Extreme Rules (RAW) 9/16/18 in San Antonio, TX

Hell in a Cell (SmackDown) 9/30/18 in Nashville, TN

Tables Ladders and Chairs (RAW) 10/21/18 in Boston, MA

Survivor Series 11/18/18 in Los Angeles, CA

Clash of Champions (SmackDown) 12/16/18 in San Jose, CA

At first, trimming down the show count from 16 to 14 may seem insignificant, but it will prove to be an important change. One of WWE’s biggest strengths is their ability to produce infinite content. Their relative monopoly on professional wrestling has resulted in lucrative profits, but their empire is prone to overexposure. In pay-per-view weeks, WWE produces nearly 12 hours of programming in just 4 days – a pace that they and their consumers can’t maintain. This nipping a tucking of content will make everything more palatable as WWE will consistently feel fresh.

By WWE making Money in the Bank an all-inclusive show, it’s a great indication the Vince McMahon and Co. are paying attention to the fan base. For nearly a decade, MITB has been one of WWE ‘s most compelling shows and has become a program that alters the course of WWE each year. By adding it to the same echelon of Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series, WWE just created another powerhouse show.