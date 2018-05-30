Seth Rollins Keeps it Real When Asked About The Undertaker’s Retirement

Despite being 53-years old and with quite literally nothing left to prove, The Undertaker is still an active WWE Superstar. However, given his infinite amount of contributions to professional wrestling, it’s arguably sacrilegious to demand the Deadman retire.

Well, consider Seth Rollins your local WWE heretic

In a rapid-fire interview with Give Me Sport, Rollins has shotgunned a multitude of questions. However, his answer considering the Undertaker’s future was remarkably simple.

“Yes.”

In the video, Rollin’s facial expression admits that his opinion is tough, but necessary—kind of like the choice to shoot Old Yeller.

GiveMeSport’s 60 Second Sundays: This week, @WWERollins is up and you’ll want to hear his favourite heel ever, best WrestleMania match and his answer on if Undertaker should retire or not… #WWE pic.twitter.com/tg8i92M13l — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) May 27, 2018

Favorite wrestling catchphrase:

“Do you smell what The Rock is cookin’?”

Favorite heel of all time:

“Ric Flair.”

The one wrestler he wishes that he could have faced:

“Shawn Michaels.”

Best WrestleMania match ever:

“[Steve] Austin vs. Bret [Hart] at WrestleMania 13.”

The most memorable thing that Vince McMahon has ever said to him:

“I can’t repeat that (laughs). Too much profanity.“

Favorite crowd:

“Madison Square Garden [when] it was sold out the night after Christmas.”

Last year, when Taker lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, all parties seemed content with it being his final match. However, just months after his apparent retirement, rumors of his return began to bubble. The whispers became more distinct when John Cena’s name was attached, and by December, their WrestleMania date was all but confirmed.



Taker disposed of Cena in less than five minutes and what proved to be WrestleMania 34’s anticlimactic moment. Just days later, WWE revealed that Taker would meet Rusev in a Casket Match at The Greatest Royal Rumble. Taker won there too, this time in a much more competitive match.

However, it doesn’t look like he’s done. A report from April suggests that The Deadman may wrestler up to five times this year—quite the busy schedule for someone who retired a year ago.

Triple H appeared on Sky Sports Podcast and discussed the latitude that’s been extended to The Undertaker in deciding his own future.

“If it is one person that has earned the shot to call it the way he would like it is The Undertaker. I think this will all depend on him and it should all depend on him. It should be what he wants to and what he feels comfortable doing. I know him, as a performer always wants to give it his best, and if he can’t he won’t do it. I think that when he is in a position where he is now, he wants to be out there and show The Undertaker to the world, but it comes down to what he wants to do, and it should,” he said.