Why Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan Lost Their Championships at the Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins and his fans quickly tell you that the reason why he lost at the Royal Rumble was because of Jason Jordan. As irony has it, they could not be more correct.

Jason Jordan spent most, if not all of he and Seth Rollins Royal Rumble title defense laying outside of the ring. While it’s certainly in his character to milk an injury, apparently last night’s episode stems from a real back injury he’s been dealing with.

According to Bryan Alvarez, WWE decided to work in Jordan’s real back injury to his cowardly character to further tension between him and Rollins. Per Alvarez, Jordan isn’t even being tagged in in non-televised shows.

Jordan working with a back injury, didn’t tag in at all this past weekend. #RoyalRumble — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 29, 2018

So given that Jordan is actually injured, and it’s in he and WWE’ best interest for him to be a bad tag team partner, Sunday night may have been the perfect opportunity to strip them of their belts.

Jordan hasn’t actually competed in several weeks. However, despite his physical limitations, Jordan is still a regular on RAW as the crowd just can’t stop loving to hate him.

Jordan’s on-screen father and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently joined CBS Sports’ In This Corner Podcast and discussed Jordan’s polarizing character.

“You know what’s crazy? Everything that the fans have gone through the last three or four months, most of the fans can’t stand him. A lot of the fans are saying, ‘He’s getting the wrong kind of heat because we really don’t like him for real,’” explained Angle.

But to the WWE Hall of Famer, that’s been the plan all along. WWE wanted its fans to wish horrible things on Jordan because he was always designed to be a heel.

“Everything that has occurred up until now, Vince already knew how they were going to react, so this has been working. We knew, and I knew personally, that this was going to make the fans sick to their stomach [of Jordan],” he said.

Armed with nepotism, entitlement, arrogance, and a trick knee, Jason Jordan has developed quite an abrasive relationship with WWE’s fan base. It’s only going to get “worse” as he’ll become more demanding and more conniving as his character grows.

“As many fans will say ‘it’s not working’ and ‘get rid of him’ or ‘I’m not buying it,’ now that the storyline has started to span out and developing further, it was a good fit. Jason is doing a great job, and he has carried the storyline very well,” said Angle.

So while fans will complain that he’s corny, if not disingenuous, that’s the point. You’re supposed to hate him. What makes him that much more unattractive to his naysayers is how good he actually is. Equipped with profound strength and a wrestling style the resembles his father’s, Jordan is one of the more physically fixed superstars in WWE.

Oh, and he knows it.

So keep booing Jordan, it makes the show better.