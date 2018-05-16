Sonya Deville Dating Seth Rollins’ Ex-Girlfriend

Despite never setting foot in a WWE ring, Zahra Schreiber continues to stay topical in the wrestling universe. The Nazi-endorsing ex-girlfriend of Seth Rollins is now dating WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.
Rumors of Schreiber and Deville’s relationship have been bubbling thanks to social media detectives, but a Tuesday tweet from Schreiber looked to confirm things.
2 years ago my mom and I didn’t talk for months because I told her I had a girlfriend. Recently I once again told her the same thing. She happily wanted to know abt her. Today she asked me to remind her tonight to turn the tv so she could watch her match. GROWTH. TIMING.— Zahra (@zahraschreiber) May 16, 2018
Schreiber was once a WWE Superstar in training but was fired in 2015 after she was caught with images of the Swastika on social media.
Rollins and Schrieber made negative headlines as they were both attached to a sexting scandal in 2015. While still engaged to Leighla Shultz, a nude image of Schriber popped up al all of Rollins’ social media accounts. It appeared he was hacked, but Shultz countered by released sever nude photos of Rollins. Unsurprisingly Rollins relationship with both Shultz and Schreiber ended soon after.
However, Schreiber is now dating Deville. Here are a few more photos of the couple:
👭💜 @SonyaDevilleWWE pic.twitter.com/aenqVurmYb— Zahra (@zahraschreiber) April 30, 2018
If she ain’t stealin your sunglasses or hoggin your phone charger is she rlly even your girl? pic.twitter.com/OWuSRAbdTy— Zahra (@zahraschreiber) May 15, 2018
Upon being fired from WWE for her embracing of Nazi culture, Schreiber issued this apology on Instagram—it’s as long as it is questionable.
Let me start this off by saying how grateful I am and how fortunate I feel to have had my time with WWE. It truly was my dream job. Last week WWE made a decision to release me from my contract due to posts I made on social media years ago, long before I was ever employed by them. I understand why that decision was made, but it broke my heart and my spirit. I don’t want my mistakes to reflect on WWE or how incredible they are as a company. The responsibility is my own… Now, I want to take the time to apologize to everyone who was offended by my posts. I am so sorry. I would like to make it very clear I am in no way, shape or form an anti-Semite, nor do I condone anti-Semitism. If one were to have looked deeper into my post, one would have noticed that also in the photo was Marlene Dietrich. Marlene was a Polish actress who opposed Nazism and fought for the oppressed during WWII. To me the photos and relics were nothing more than a story. I now see it was insensitive of me and in poor taste, which is why I had attempted to delete them long ago. On an aside, a family member of mine took part in the White Rose Movement (Germans trying to end Nazi domination), which is where my interest in the Holocaust actually stemmed from. Also, documented deeper on my Instagram from years ago are photos of me at Dachau Concentration Camp in Germany, and I noted there how disturbed I was by the entire place. Unfortunately, social media rarely notices positivity, and can be an evil place where opinion is easily manipulated to fit the circumstance. I take full accountability for the things I did post, but those out there who are creating Twitter exchanges that never happened or have manufactured other conversations that never took place really need to check themselves and realize how much harm they are actually doing. Everything I’ve worked for and dreamt of is gone. In an instant, I lost it all. But I can’t let this define my life. I know who I am as a person. I’m as human as anyone else. I’ve made mistakes like we all do. I hope those I’ve offended can forgive me. All I can do now is learn and move forward trying to be better every day.