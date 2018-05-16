Sonya Deville Dating Seth Rollins’ Ex-Girlfriend

Despite never setting foot in a WWE ring, Zahra Schreiber continues to stay topical in the wrestling universe. The Nazi-endorsing ex-girlfriend of Seth Rollins is now dating WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

Rumors of Schreiber and Deville’s relationship have been bubbling thanks to social media detectives, but a Tuesday tweet from Schreiber looked to confirm things.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2 years ago my mom and I didn’t talk for months because I told her I had a girlfriend. Recently I once again told her the same thing. She happily wanted to know abt her. Today she asked me to remind her tonight to turn the tv so she could watch her match. GROWTH. TIMING. — Zahra (@zahraschreiber) May 16, 2018

Schreiber was once a WWE Superstar in training but was fired in 2015 after she was caught with images of the Swastika on social media.

Rollins and Schrieber made negative headlines as they were both attached to a sexting scandal in 2015. While still engaged to Leighla Shultz, a nude image of Schriber popped up al all of Rollins’ social media accounts. It appeared he was hacked, but Shultz countered by released sever nude photos of Rollins. Unsurprisingly Rollins relationship with both Shultz and Schreiber ended soon after.

However, Schreiber is now dating Deville. Here are a few more photos of the couple:

If she ain’t stealin your sunglasses or hoggin your phone charger is she rlly even your girl? pic.twitter.com/OWuSRAbdTy — Zahra (@zahraschreiber) May 15, 2018

Upon being fired from WWE for her embracing of Nazi culture, Schreiber issued this apology on Instagram—it’s as long as it is questionable.