Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler Rematch Already Announced

Following a very good Money in the Bank PPV event on Sunday night, WWE followed things up with a memorable edition of RAW on Monday night.

Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey opened up the show with a very good segment building toward their eventual match, but the real highlight of hour number one may have been the Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler Intercontinental title match.

What made that match even more surprising was the fact that Ziggler won the title, dethroning Rollins amid what had been an incredible run with the title as Rollins has become arguably the hottest wrestler in the promotion.

Monday night it was revealed that we’ll get a rematch next Monday on RAW as Rollins will be cashing in his rematch clause seven days after losing the title.

While Rollins has been off the charts of late and Ziggler has always been a good worker, it goes without saying that the quality of this one for a television match still surprised some folks. The two performers had the crowd eating out of the palm of their hands throughout with several near falls mixed in, and the crowd absolutely lost it in a moment of surprise when Ziggler rolled up Rollins (tights in hand) to gain the pinfall and the championship.

EXCLUSIVE: It was all love from the @WWEUniverse in Grand Rapids as @WWERollins walked away from the ring WITHOUT the #ICTitle… #RAW pic.twitter.com/85xj8kQA88 — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2018

After struggling on SmackDown with a storyline where he played a non-chalant character that didn’t do much to get the crowd invested, Ziggler has really thrived since being moved over to RAW. Pairing him up with Drew McIntyre has done wonders for both men.

While Rollins losing the title is undoubtedly bad news for fans of the Davenport, Iowa native, it might open him up to a run at the Universal title. Kurt Angle announced during RAW this week that he will unveil the field for a multi-person match next week that will take place at Extreme Rules with competitors vying for the chance to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Rollins will undoubtedly be one of those contenders and would be considered in the upper tier, along with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, of individuals favored to face Lesnar in August at SummerSlam.