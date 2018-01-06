Seth Rollins Loves Being Called ‘Crossfit Jesus’

Seth Rollins has risen through the ranks to become one of WWE’s top stars over the last couple of years. Despite a devastating knee injury, he returned to retain his position as one of the top performers in the company.

Rollins is currently involved in the tag division, but there’s no doubt that somewhere along the line, he’ll get another run as WWE Champion. During his last title run, a moniker for Rollins started to become common place on the internet: Crossfit Jesus.

The nickname started due to Rollins’ well known love for crossfit training. Add in the fact that he actually does somewhat resemble the westernized version of Jesus, and you’ve got yourself a nickname. Not only that, but Rollins loves the reference.

The subject was brought up recently during an interview with ESPN.

“I think I bear a striking resemblance to the western version of Jesus Christ of Nazareth facially with my own beard and long hair and stuff like that. And I’m always talking about CrossFit, so somewhere along the line, somebody put that together and came up with the CrossFit Jesus moniker, which is fantastic. I think it’s wonderful. It’s funny, and it’s correct, and my wrestling school made a T-shirt out of it.”

The wrestling school he is referring to is the Black and Brave Academy, located near his hometown of Davenport, Iowa.

“I’m trying to basically start a new wave in functional training with wrestling, with professional wrestling. I just think it’s the best foot to start off on. At least after three months, they’re going to have some idea of the fundamental of how to move their bodies through space with strength and speed and accuracy. So I’m just trying to pass the information and the things that I’ve learned and accomplished on to the next generation.”

