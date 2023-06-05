WWE: Tiffany Stratton Reveals Character She Would Play in Marvel or DC Movie (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton is on top of WWE NXT as she just won the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground. But if she continues her upward trend in WWE, could we see her as the next great superhero? PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Stratton, who revealed the character she would play in a Marvel or DC movie.

"I would love to become my own Marvel or superhero and call it The Buff Barbie," Stratton exclusively told PopCulture. Stratton also said she prefers Marvel movies over DC but could not name her favorite film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Stratton, 24, has called herself a "Buff Barbie Doll" due to her physique. And one of the things that has helped her become a star in NXT is her athletic ability since she competed in gymnastics before competing in professional wrestling. Stratton was also involved in CrossFit, so if she wanted to become an MCU star, she has the tools to do so.

"I feel like gymnastics has really given me a leg up over everybody in Performance Center and WWE, because not only the physical part of it, but the mental part of it. Gymnastics teaches you discipline," Stratton said. "It teaches you how to overcome difficulties. It teaches you if you work hard at something, you will get rewarded. I feel like that mindset has really helped me within wrestling and within life in general."

And when it comes to CrossFit, Stratton says that it's a "different animal. I feel like CrossFit really is what kind of got me into fitness in general. I never knew really how to work out until I came to CrossFit, but I feel like CrossFit workouts are very similar to how you feel within a match. It blows you up within every single part of your body. Your legs are numb. Your arms are numb. Your heart rate's pumping. You feel like you can't go anymore, but you keep going. And that's like a CrossFit Metcon is exactly how you feel in the middle of a big match, so CrossFit has helped me within my endurance and my stamina to help with wrestling."

There have been a few WWE Superstars entering the Marvel and DC worlds. John Cena appeared in The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker, which led to him having his own series on Max. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently starred in Black Adam as the title character and could return to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the foreseeable future. Dave Bautista (Batista) has appeared in multiple MCU films as Drax the Destroyer. And current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has filmed scenes for the upcoming movie Captian America: New World Order.