New Day and Usos to Meet Inside Hell in a Cell?

The best rivalry on SmackDown may be getting its own Hell in a Cell match next month.

While Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens have already been booked, WWE is discussing the addition of a rare tag team Hell in a Cell match. According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, The New Day will defend their newly earned SmackDown Tag Team Title against the Usos at the October pay-per-view.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Having stolen the show in their last 3 meetings (Battleground, SummerSlam Sin City SmackDown) the Usos and New Day have made a compelling case for Feud of the Year. Dating back to their controversial rap battle, these teams are responsible for some of the greatest moments in WWE this year. A Hell in a Cell match is the perfect final chapter to their rivalry.

Sometimes WWE can get gratuitous with their decisions. They’ll take a good thing and run it into the ground, take John Cena and Roman Reigns insult war for instance. In short, the company doesn’t do moderation well. However, adding another Hell in Cell match is not n example of this. In fact, it makes for perfect logic that New Day and Usos must step inside the sadistic structure to finally settle things. This is thoughtful booking.

If WWE is genuinely discussing this, then we can reasonably deduce that Kofi Kingston is OK. Earlier this week we reported he suffered a knee injury at a house show but signs point to it being a minimal setback. This is great news as for a moment, it looked like Big E was going to be the only healthy New Day Member. Several weeks ago, Xavier Woods sustained his own knee injury that still needs several weeks to heal. However, a return at Hell in a Cell may be in the cards.

We’ve been taught to expect greatness from these two squads. This match could very well be a career-defining moment for both the Usos and the New Day. Let’s get excited!

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!