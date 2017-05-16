Scott Hall Taken To The Hospital After Indy Wrestling Event

WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Hall, was hospitalized over the weekend after having severe chest pains backstage at a World Association of Wrestling event in the UK.

The news is particularly concerning considering The Bad Guy has a long history of health problems. The NWO founder had a defibrillator put in his chest after heart surgery in 2010. In a 2013 interview on The Steve Austin Show, Hall gave a detailed account of his previous health issues.

“The left (hip) was completely shot, while the right one was pristine,” Hall said. “The doctor just decided to go total replacement; I’m bionic now, man. Between the heart surgery, I had in 2010 and with the pacemaker defibrillator gimmick I got in 2010 in Houston and now with this bionic hip, I’m thinking about doing everything done; just getting everything replaced because I feel so good. I might just go totally mechanical.”

In the interview, Hall also detailed what led to heart disease and who helped him pay for the surgery.

“Steve, through my poor choices and reckless lifestyle, I drunk myself into heart disease. I was able to get some surgery on Vince’s dime,” Hall said. “Since then, though, I wasn’t doing all the right things, so my heart was suffering and I had an episode where my gimmick just started firing, bro. I was like wide awake and that thing went off several times. Ever since then, that booze does not look so good to me.”

Ricky Knight, who is the owner of the WAW promotion, confirmed the news of Hall’s trip to the hospital.

According to multiple reports, Hall left the hospital “against doctors’ orders” and flew back to the United States.

We wish Hall a speedy recovery.