Scott Hall Involved in Heated Twitter Battle With British Bulldog’s Family

Fans of old school World Wrestling Federation found themselves torn as Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, started feuding with the family of Davey Boy Smith, aka The British Bulldog, on Twitter on Thursday.

The interaction started when Twitter user @DameinDarling wrote, “Lex Luger & Davey Boy Smith were everyone a kid from the 90s wanted as a tag team.” He was referring to the tag team known as the Allied Powers, who only stuck around for nine months in 1995 before splitting up.

Hall, however, made the remark that the two were just “failed singles wrestlers.” Since then both Darling and Hall have deleted their tweets, but not before they were spotted by Smith’s wife Diana Hart-Smith and daughter Georgia Smith.

To say the two were furious at Hall would be an understatement.

“F— you @SCOTTHALLNWO, my Dad was not a failed man in ANY way,” Georgia Smith wrote in a tweet. “Don’t have the fondest memories of you as a child, & haven’t seen much recently that makes me think you’ve changed. 3 of your 5 best matches involved my family, & you didn’t win one of them.”

“Well said @georgiasmith 87,” Hart-Smith wrote. “I say @SCOTTHALLNWO overrates himself. He’s a jealous, bitter wrestler who hated taking bumps, never went off his feet, was lucky he got anywhere in wrestling w/his limited mentality and technical ability, but no limit to his fears aka weak!”

Hall didn’t respond to either tweet.

Smith wrestled in the WWF from 1985-88, 90-92, 94-97 and 99-2000. Throughout his career he claimed the Intercontinental Championship, the European Championship (twice), the Hardcore Championship (twice), and the WWF Tag Team Championship (twice).

Hart-Smith divorced Smith in 2000, where he simultaneously entered drug rehab at Vince McMahon’s behest, who agreed to pay for his expenses. Smith had reportedly been dealing with problems regarding painkillers and morphine from a back injury he suffered during one of his short runs in WCW.

In 2002, Smith died of a heart attack while on vacation in British Columbia. His autopsy revealed usage of anabolic steriouds could have played a role in his untimely death, as he was only 39 years old at the time of his passing.

By marrying Diana Hart, Smith was part of the legendary Hart wrestling family that included WWF legend Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart and Natalya Neidhart. Smih had two sons, one of whom went on to be DH Smith in WWE but now goes by his birth name Davey Boy Smith Jr. as a tag team wrestler in New Japan Pro Wrestling.