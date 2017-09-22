Sasha Banks Wants You to Stop Comparing Men’s and Women’s Wrestling

2017 has been an extraordinary year for women’s wrestling. While the ladder matches and kendo sticks have been fun, it’s the new consciousness about female Superstars that matters. The girls of WWE have been closing RAW and SmackDown routinely, something that was inconceivable in 1998.

This shift in fan’s taste has several catalysts but the rise of Sasha Banks has been integral for the Women’s Revolution. In a video from WWE, Banks shared her sentiments on the subject of the growing popularity of women in WWE.

“I always had a notebook when I was a child and I would write down that I wanted to be the greatest women’s wrestler of all time,” she revealed. “And now I’m here, doing so many first ever, and being a part of this women’s evolution where I’m seeing so many incredible women get the time they deserve.”

Things have changed in such a short amount of time that Banks isn’t sure what to ask for next.

“To have women just be the platform of WWE and getting recognized that we can do it just like the guys. It’s crazy. People ask me what’s next — I don’t know what’s next. What else can we do? We’ve done almost everything except for the main event a WrestleMania,” said Banks.

More than anything, The Boss wants to erase the line between men and women’s wrestling. Not to say she wants to fight Roman Reigns, but that fans can just appreciate women’s matches for what they are: wrestling.

“I want it to become something that’s normal when people go ‘man, that was a good match’ and I don’t want it to be ‘that was a good women’s match,’ I just want it to be ‘a good match,’ period, ” she said “And I think it’s great that we’re talking about women all the time but I just want it to be completely equal where it’s just like ‘hell yeah, they kicked ass, not because they’re women but just because they can do it.’”

Banks’ disposition is a thoughtful one, no doubt. WWE is armed with their most talented group of women yet and it’s only going to improve. NXT legend Asuka is about to join RAW, Ronda Rousey is about to be a WWE superstar, and Charlotte Flair is about to resume her role at the top. As good as 2017 has been, 2018 will be even better.

