Sasha Banks Says She’s Not Afraid to Stand up to Vince McMahon

When it comes to the WWE, all decisions sooner or later have to get the sign of approval from Vince McMahon. And with his muscular build and loud attitude, many WWE Superstars find themselves intimidated by McMahon whenever they try to approach him backstage.

One person who says she isn’t afraid to stand up to him is “The Boss” Sasha Banks. The former WWE Women’s Champion opened up about her working relationship with McMahon in an interview with Al Aribaya English.

“It comes with growing up, becoming more mature and becoming a woman,” Banks said. “You have this more comfortable feeling of, ‘ok, you work for the boss, you work for the man, a legend, Vince McMahon, but hey, you’re the Legit Boss, so you better go through that door, tell him what you’d like to do and what you’d like to have’.

Honestly, that’s the biggest thing — not being afraid to stand up for yourself. If you’re very passionate about something, he’s the man to talk to. I’ve learned that it’s actually very easy to talk to him, and it’s so much better for me to talk to him than to talk to writers, because you get the right answer, and you get the answer right away. You kind of understand what he wants from you as a performer. It’s been so much easier talking to him, and I feel less intimidated.

A lot of times, when it comes to whether we’re handed a promo that I’m not really feeling, or trying to figure out what the story — if we don’t know what we’re doing, it’s hard to perform. Recently we asked him, ‘hey, where are we going with this storyline? Can you tell me what direction you’d like to see me go?’ Getting the answer right from him straight up makes it so much easier.”

While nothing has been officially announced, Banks is setting up to be in one of four women’s matches at WrestleMania 34 alongside the two championship matches and Ronda Rousey’s mixed tag match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Banks is looking to lock horns with Bayley, her on-screen best friend and former rival. While the two have mostly gotten along ever since they both jumped to the main roster, Banks has betrayed Bayley twice in recent months by eliminating her in the Royal Rumble match and kicking her off the pod during an Elimination Chamber match.

Bayley finally returned the favor on this week’s Monday Night Raw during a six-man tag match where she dropped off the apron when Banks tried tried to tag her in. When asked backstage afterward why she did what she did, Bayley simply said “I have my reasons.”

WrestleMania 34 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 8.