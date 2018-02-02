Watch: Sasha Banks Has Heart Melting Conversation About Eddie Guerrero

While there may have been bigger stars in professional wrestling, perhaps no one has a more devout following than Eddie Guerrero. Sasha Banks is an unwavering member of the Latino Heat fan club, so when she got to sit down with Vickie Guerrero prior to the Royal Rumble, things got heavy.

Banks sat down with Eddie’s widow before she entered the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Considering the history-making backdrop, emotions were already high. But once Sasha began to spill her heart to Vickie about her love for Eddie and the amount of inspiration she’s drawn from him – well, crying became inevitable for everyone.

Vickie was melted by the praise and thanked Sasha for flying the Guerrero flag so proudly.

Eddie died in 2005 at just 38-years old. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year by Vickie, cousin Chavo, and friend Chris Benoit. Eddie’s legacy is one that shouldn’t be skimmed, but it’s important to note that many fans regard him as one of the most gifted wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Sasha would go on to have a gritty performance during the Royal Rumble. Banks entered at #1 and stayed in the match for 54:46, officially making her the matches Iron Woman. And as irony has it, she helped eliminate Vickie Guerrero from the match.