Sasha Banks Makes the Impossible Choice: Austin or The Rock?

Nothing can reveal more about a wrestling fan than their preference between WWE icons The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. Although the two pillars of WWE have their similarities there are a couple key distinctions to make. The Rock represented spectacle as he handed out moments that gave us goosebumps. But Austin stood for revolution, as he spearheaded a new attitude in WWE.

With all of that established, where does Sasha Banks stand on the matter?

Well, that exact question was posed to her in an interview with Champ Sports’ “Her Time.”

“Oh no! I love both but I’m going to have to choose Stone Cold Steve Austin just because he slid into my DMs one time. AHHH! When he did he just was saying like how good a match was and I just remember freaking out.”

How could anyone blame her for this? A personal message from the Texas Rattlesnake could alter the course of one’s life.

On closer examination, The Boss was a slam dunk to pick Austin over Rock. While we’re sure she’s been inspired by the Great One, her in-ring character is much more aligned with Austin’s. Like Austin, she’s one of the most proficient in-ring workers in her class. Even further, Banks emits the same cantankerous vibes that made Austin so famous. It’s just too bad Banks is stuck in the PG Era…

At this moment, Banks finds herself getting treated more like Bray Wyatt than Steve Austin. Like Wyatt, Banks is popular with the fans, respected by her peers, and represents a future priority in WWE. Yet despite all of this promise, the company, for whatever reason, is not ready to run with either Superstar.

Banks will have her time at WWE’s top. In fact, she could go down as the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time, but she’s going to have to be patient for the next 6 months or so.——-

