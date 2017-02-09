Over The Ropes: WWE Elimination Chamber Preview

This week on Over The Ropes, we bring you the best of the week in wrestling. Goldberg returned to answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge and then added one of his own for Kevin Owens.

Samoa Joe got down with a little Samoan on Samoan violence and on Smackdown, Nattie got REAL with Nikki Bella about her relationship with John Cena.

Luke Harper became an unlikely hero heading into Elimination Chamber and AJ Styles introduced us to “tickle butt”.

Luke Harper became an unlikely hero heading into Elimination Chamber and AJ Styles introduced us to "tickle butt".