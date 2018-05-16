Exclusive: Samoa Joe Shares the Secrets of a Poignant Promo

The dividing line between good and great in WWE is the promo. It’s why people loved Steve Austin and feared Jake Roberts. And Samoa Joe has utilized this principle to become one the most valuable Superstars on WWE’s roster.

But how has Samoa Joe turned wrestling’s most elusive ability into such an obvious strength? In an exclusive interview with Pop Culture, Joe divulged the trade secrets of being one of WWE’s best orators.

“I’m trying to make you understand how I feel. And, most of the time, it’s I’m very angry or disgusted with somebody I’m having to deal with,” said Joe.

Like any other form of conversation, the promo is multidimensional. Average WWE interviews look and sound like a professional athlete speaking to a reporter on the sidelines. However, Joe is focused on reeling in fans with an approach that goes much deeper than words.

“I want you to be able to turn the mute button on the television, and when you see my face, and when you see me saying something, you know exactly what I’m talking about. And it’s a simple principle,” he explained.

Like a silent movie, Joe is trying to tell fans a story without the use of dialogue. As fun as it is imaging him cutting a promo as Charlie Chaplin, in 2018 Joe gets to use words. However, his message has already been set up by menacing facial expressions and forboding body language. By the time he speaks we already believe him.

As a heel, WWE has to limit Joe’s fanfare. However, with each soliloquy, the 39-year old earns a new fan.

Samoa Joe is one of the easiest promo guys in the industry. No wasted words. Concise message, direct intention and fluid delivery.

This ability to make lasting impressions on the microphone combined with his exceptional in-ring ability has made Joe one of WWE’s most valuable employees. Despite suffering a pair of untimely injuries, Joe has been a staple in WWE’s main event since his 2017 NXT promotion.

The Superstar Shake-Up saw Joe go from RAW’s main event heel to SmackDown’s imminent champion. For now, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will continue their feud for the WWE Championship, but Joe is destined to come knocking.

Next week he’ll face Big Cass for the last spot in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. Smart money says he’ll win in convincing fashion and instantly become a favorite to be WWE’s next Mr. Money in the Bank.

While a turn with the WWE briefcase would be a big step for Joe, WWE may already have plans for him to become the next contender for either Styles or Nakamura at SummerSlam. Regardless of Joe’s path, 2018 will likely see him become WWE Champion.