Samoa Joe Explains His Actions On RAW

Samoa Joe sat down with Michael Cole on Monday Night’s RAW to explain his affiliation with Triple H over the past few weeks. Joe said that unlike anyone else who has aligned themselves with Triple H in the past, he did not need HHH’s help. He did not need to be propped up by The Game for he could take care of business on his own.

“For eighteen years, I’ve laid a path of destruction across the world.”

Joe also said that he was proud to have kept Seth Rollins out of his second Wrestlemania, which, of course, leads us to believe Seth will indeed make it back in time for Mania in April.

“If @WWERollins does decide to come back…I have NO qualms about putting him right back on the shelf!” – @SamoaJoe #RAW pic.twitter.com/v71lIOXliF — WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017

Joe finished the interview by saying, “I am here to change EVERYTHING…Nobody on this roster can stand toe-to-toe with me! Anyone who decides to get in me, they will know why ‘the creator’ UNLEASHED the destroyer.”

As for who Joe will be facing this year at Wrestlemania, we may have learned that as well during the interview when Joe said he wasn’t like other NXT call-up, Sami Zayn, who was simply happy to be here.

The off-hand comment could be a perfect start to a new feud for the two former NXT Champions. Who would you like to see the Samoan Destroyer set his sights on next?

