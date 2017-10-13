Triple H Used to Hate the Idea of Sami Zayn Turning Heel

Sami Zayn’s heel turn shocked the entire WWE Universe. Once the charming, quirky, jovial ray of sunlight on SmackDown has now aligned with the nefarious Kevin Owens. So far, the huge shift in morality for Zayn looks to be a promising decision by WWE.

However, not long ago, Sami Zayn as a heel was nearly an offensive notion.

On his podcast, X-Pac 1,2,360, former WWE Superstar, Sean Waltman discussed a recent conversation he had with Triple H about Sami Zayn.

“Crazy thing, It might have been 6 months ago, maybe not that long ago…I was like, they aren’t doing much with Sami Zayn. It’s a crying shame because he’s one of the best talents they (WWE) has. So, I got on my phone, texted Hunter: you should turn Sami Zayn heel,” shared X-Pac.

Despite Sami Zayn being a heel at this very moment, the idea just a few months ago was resounding shut down by Triple H according to X-Pac.

“You would not believe how he crapped on that idea. I mean, he thought I was a complete moron for suggesting that,” revealed X-Pac.

One of the most important (and ubiquitous) phrases in all of WWE is “subject to change.” With so many characters and perpetually developing situations, WWE reserves the right to change any storyline in an instant.

There were no rumors about Sami Zayn turning heel prior to the show, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a long-term plan. Oddly enough, all of the rumors pegged Triple H as a character that would get involved in the Kevin Owens vs. The McMahons saga. While that still may happen, it’s Sami Zayn who is thoroughly in the mix as Owner’s dastardly partner.

Sami used to be the quintessential babyface in WWE but that makes his heel turn that much more compelling. Clear X-Pac was onto something 6 months ago.