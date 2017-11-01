Sami Zayn Accidentally Smacks WWE Fan in the Face with a Table

Sitting in the front row of a WWE event has to be a life experience a fan never forgets. Especially if they get hit in the face with a table.

During SmackDown’s main event of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens, KO’s running mate, Sami Zayn thought he would introduce the announcer’s table to the competition. In dramatic fashion, Zayn flipped the top of table sending it teetering. However, fate intervened and sent the rogue set piece crashing into unassuming fans face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the pro wrestling is all too real pic.twitter.com/1w79CcNPhL — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 1, 2017

Who says wrestling is fake? This actually looks like it stung, and according to his twitter account, the fan has proof that run-away tables should be avoided.

Yea that guy that got hit was me 💁🏼 @WWE @SamiZayn i just want backstage passes literal pic.twitter.com/IW92qAtm7U — WaterBender🌊 (@andres_af987) November 1, 2017

While it was an innocent mistake, WWE may want to make sure this guy gets something cool in exchange for his table induced wounds. Fans are already expecting for this to affect Sami Zayn‘s push, but that’s a little melodramatic. How could WWE reasonably reprimand Zayn for a touch of bad luck? However this ends up playing out, expect Sami Zayn to not be impacted negatively.

Hopefully, the fan heals up and WWE tosses him a couple freebies. If he gets gifted seats let’s hope it far away from announce tables.

Up Next: Triple H Used to Hate the Idea of Sami Zayn Turning Heel