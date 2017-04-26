Rusev Reveals Championship Stipulation To Come To SmackDown

Rusev is coming to SmackDown, but only on one condition. The Bulgarian Brute appeared on a video during tonight’s SmackDown Live to announce the only way he would show up on the Blue Brand.

“I don’t like Daniel Bryan. I don’t like Shane McMahon. I do not agree with their shake-up. I said the only way I’d come to SmackDown was if I was guaranteed a Championship match at Money In The Bank. Otherwise I’ll just pack my bags and go back home to Bulgaria.”

Rusev has been dealing with a shoulder injury that caused him to miss WrestleMania. The MitB challenge should give him enough time to rehab from the injury while staying relevant in the storylines.

There is still no word on when Rusev’s wife, Lana will be debuting on SmackDown. Despite the couple being on the same brand, it appears as if WWE is planning on breaking the two up as an on-screen duo.

Lana has been working on her new gimmick at NXT Live events and should be entered into the SD Live women’s division in the near future.

As for who Rusev will face at the June Money in the Bank pay per view, odds are still that Randy Orton will be holding the WWE Championship, but Jinder Mahal will get first dibs at the coveted belt when he faces Orton at next month’s WWE Backlash.

Rusev followed his threat on SmackDown with more on Twitter.

I’m just tired…… After all I’ve done I have NEVER had a championship match. I was undefeated for a year! Now it’s My way or the highway — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 26, 2017

