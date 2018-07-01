Rusev and Lana Robbed in Memphis Hotel

If you’re traveling to Memphis, TN this summer, you may want to cross the Sheraton off your list of potential hotels. A trio of WWE Superstars has accused the hotel of theft.

On Monday Rusev asserted via Twitter that he and Lana had things stolen from their hotel room.

“Thank you @sheratonhotels Memphis for “cleaning” the room and stealing my wife camera and my money from my wallet.”

This lead to Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet to do some investigation which saw the Sheraton more or less slam the door on Rusev’s claims.

“Just called the @SheratonMemphis for comment about @RealPaigeWWE, @LanaWWE and @RusevBUL claiming they had items stolen from their room.

The operator put me on hold, then picked up saying “no comment” and hung up on me before I could respond. Definitely hitting up corporate.”

With no resolution in sight, Rusev is ready to pursue legal action.

“Dig in. I’m prosecuting. Especially after the head of security said it’s my fault for living my stuff in the room.”

Paige also blasted the Sheraton for supplying an awful experience.

“If you’re in the Memphis area don’t EVER stay at the @SheratonMemphis it’s literally the worst. Things stolen, bad customer service and room service takes two hours just for a salad and WE are the inconvenience. Ugh. The worst.”

While it was a rocky way to being the week for Rusev, things turned around when he becomes the number one contender for AJ Stye’s WWE Championship. They’ll meet at the July extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Without question, this is the biggest opportunity of handsome Rusev‘s career. While his WrestleMania 32 match against John Cena was a highlight —particularly rUsve’s tank entrace—it wasn’t for the WWE Championship.

Rusev’s promotion to SmackDown’s main event is one of the better meta-stories in WWE. As the patron saint of Rusev Day, the Bulgarian Brute with his muse Aiden English the ever-popular Lana has been one of WWE’s better success stories in 2018.

There has been no shortage of rumors surrounding the Rusev Day crew—most of them center around the group splitting. However, it looks like WWE is doubling down on the fan favorites by elevating them to one of the company’s biggest stages.

However, don’t expect Ruse to leave Extreme Rules as Champion. Right now, WWE simply has too much invested in AJ Styles as Champion for him to enter Summerslam without the belt.