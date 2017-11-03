WWE’s Rusev Rumored for Babyface Turn

Since joining WWE, Rusev has been assigned the proverbial foreign heel gimmick. However, The Bulgarian Brute may be giving up on being a villain.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter WWE is currently experimenting with the concept of Rusev working as a babyface. In their report, the WON notes that in a house show from Raleigh, North Carolina, Rusev played the role of a hero from bell to bell and even mounted the requisite babyface come back.

WWE is rightly interested is flipping Rusev to the Good Side as he possesses an ample amount of natural charisma. However, with his new partnership with the opera singing Aiden English, WWE attached him to one of their most effect heel acts. That said, if their latest segment with the New Day is any indication, Rusev and English have an innate chemistry that is bound to entertain. And as New Day have taught us, if you can make the WWE Universe laugh, then you can make them cheer.

For Rusev a drastic change in character like this could be his path to prosperity. As a heel, Rusev had to suppress his comedic timing and facial expressions to maintain the integrity of his bad-guy-ness. However, as we have seen in Southpaw Regional Wrestling, Rusev is dying to be goofy.

On top of his innate ability to be humorous, Rusev is a great wrestler. In fact, AJ Styles put him at the top of his list of WWE Superstars he’d like to work with.

2017 has been an odd year for the Bulgarian Brute as he’s suffered from injuries and Fake News. A few months back reports surface that Rusev had an explosive interaction with WWE’s creative team and was threatening to walk out of WWE. This all proved to be false but the what made it so believe is that Rusev has the right to be upset with how he’s been booked in WWE.

However, it looks like things may be turning in his favor in the near future.