Rusev Cleared For His WWE Return

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that former United States Champion, Rusev, has been cleared to make his SmackDown Live debut.

“Sources tell us the Bulgarian Brute met with WWE docs yesterday and was given the green light. Rusev went under the knife back in March to repair his injured shoulder, but it was never quite revealed how the injury occurred or what the exact issue was.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lana and Rusev joined the Smackdown Live roster as a part of the Superstar Shake-Up. While we first assumed that meant it would be business as usual for Rusev‘s valet, it was soon announced Lana was coming to women’s division as a singles competitor. Rusev made a brief appearance on SmackDown in a video message demanding a WWE Championship shot at Money In The Bank. Either due to Rusev’s health or a change in creative, the angle was completely dropped two weeks later.

Up Next: Unbelievable Throwback Photos Of WWE Superstars In High School

It’s hard to fathom, but Lana will actually be getting a Championship opportunity before her husband. The Total Divas star will participate in her first solo match on the main roster when she takes on Naomi at Sunday’s MitB pay per view.

Lana originally asked for a spot in the ladder match. Days after WWE posted stunning images of the SD Live star’s new ring gear, Lana tweeted, “Dear Shane McMahon, can I please negotiate being put in the first ever MITB women’s match? I’d like to be a part of history. Thank you.” Shane shot the idea down, but Naomi somehow convinced him that Lana should get a title shot.

It will be interesting to see how WWE packages Rusev when he returns. He has tremendous potential as both a heel and babyface, but on a show as packed as SmackDown, where will he fit in without Lana by his side? Will he simply be another ‘evil foreigner’ in the lines of Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens or will they put a more original twist on his character?

More: Paige Is Training For Her WWE Comeback