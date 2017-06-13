Rumors On Roman Reigns’ SummerSlam Plans

Monday night on Raw, we learned that Roman Reigns will be making an announcement on next week’s episode to ‘reveal his plans’ for WWE SummerSlam.

The announement leads us to believe that Roman will be kept off July 9th’s Great Balls of Fire pay per view, which seems hard to fathom considering the lack of interest in the Raw brand as of late.

According to IWNerd.com, the biggest rumor on Roman’s plans are that his announcement will lead to a dream match against John Cena at Summerslam. The rumors were sparked by a SmackDown promo that listed Cena as ‘Free Agent’ John Cena, which means he won’t be exclusive to the Blue Brand anymore. Considering the free agent tag was put on Cena at the same night of Roman making his announcement (about his announcement), this wouldn’t make much sense. However, from a booking sense and feeling that it’s time to hit the ratings/network subscription panic button sense, a match between the present and future of the company would make perfect sense.

Another theory, IWNerd is floating around is that Reigns will announce a challenge the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe to a match at SummerSlam. This announcement would make the most sense. Yes, Roman is penciled in for his ultimate coronation in a match with Lesnar at Wrestlemania 34, but as we know, ratings are down. They may need the shot in the arm now.

Even if Roman were to get his shot at Lesnar at SummerSlam, it wouldn’t negate the possibility of the two having a rematch at WrestleMania. As we saw this year with Lesnar and Goldberg, WWE has no problem giving fans a match they’ve already seen before.

The other rumor that was going around last month revolved around Roman setting his sights on Raw’s mid-card title.

The Dirty Sheets “DS Breaking News” Podcast reported that Reigns was set to enter into a feud with The Miz after Extreme Rules, but that obviously hasn’t happened as of yet.

Bill Bhatti of WrestlingINC.com said, “Our sources also mentioned that the original plan was for Roman Reigns to win the Intercontinental Championship from Miz, with the idea being that when Roman challenges Lesnar at WrestleMania 34, the Universal Championship will be the only Championship that he hasn’t won.”

At this point, it would seem very strange for Roman to make a challenge to The Miz two months in advance when Dean Ambrose is still involved in his neverending feud with the WWE’s A-Lister.

