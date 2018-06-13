Ruby Riott Reportedly in Line for Championship Opportunity

With all of the hoopla surrounding Ronda Rousey, Nia Jax, and the Women’s Money in the Bank you may have missed the exceptional work of Ruby Riott. WWE hasn’t, and the budding star may be in store for championship opportunities.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestle Observer Radio, Riott is being positioned to be a title contender once the dust from MITB settles.

“They tried to push Ruby Riott as a title contender. The way they said it, it’s pretty clear whoever winds up as champion, they’re trying to get Ruby Riott up at that level,” he said.

Monday’s episode of RAW saw Riott put in another memorable effort in her defeat of Bayley. This makes a continuation of a trend where the 27-year leaves RAW with more momentum than which she began. Of course, all of these are predetermined, but the fact remains: WWE is clearly interested in keeping Riott relevant.

While the actual Riott Squad may be a cringe-worthy clique, Riott herself benefits from being the group’s matriarch. And being the clear leader of a WWE faction carries a fruitful precedent.

At this moment, anyone not named Ronda Rousey or Nia Jax hold near identical spots on the card. Considering Riott is still new, it’s likely she will get opportunities that have already been handed to Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss. while Banks and Bliss are still made women in WWE, it appears that Vince McMahon and Co. are content to keep them out of title contention this summer.

However before we can book Riott for Extreme Rules, we’ll have to know the results of this Sunday’s championship bout between Rouse and Jax.

This story is developing…

