Ronda Rousey Issues Apology to WWE Universe

It’s not even open to discussion: Ronda Rousey was the star of WrestleMania 34. However, as good as she was, no one anticipated the amount of support she received from the sold-out Superdome.

Even Rousey was taken aback by the sonic boom of love the WWE Universe showed her. The generous reaction was actually the opposite of her expectations and for that, she issued an apology during an interview with ESPN.

“I owe the WWE universe an apology because I thought they were going to boo me out of the building from day one,” she admitted.

Rousey did have her fair share of detractors, but anyone watching her pre-WrestleMania appearances noticed that the WWE audience was unexpectedly warm. However, even with the positive signals, no one could have predicted the wave of acceptance Rousey enjoyed at WrestleMania.

“They really accepted me from day one. Hopefully, I satisfied a lot of skeptics tonight. I underestimated how kind the WWE universe would be. I thought any outsiders would be shunned. I was expecting to get shunned and to have to battle to be accepted. I worked my ass off to pay respect to what’s so important to them, and hopefully they saw that tonight. I’m just so grateful, man. I’m trying my best to deserve it,” said Rousey.

Rousey wasn’t wrong to fear rejection. WWE fans are notoriously a finicky bunch, particularly when it comes to part-time Superstars. Fearing the precedent set by Brock Lesnar, some fans were ready to be cold towards Rousey, regardless of how she performed. But the former UFC Champion looks to have melted the animosity and now is on the fast track to being one of the more popular Superstars in the company.

With candor like the quotes above, and her demonstrable “it” factor Rousey is well equipped to become a transcendental part of WWE. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves after just one match, but Rousey was so exception it’s hard to contain our excitement. She still has plenty to learn, but after WrestleMania, we’re already day-dreaming about the possibilities her future holds.