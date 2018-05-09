Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Missed RAW

With the WrestleMania hangover in full effect, WWE needs its best players to keep our attention. However, WWE’s most intriguing Superstar, Ronda Rousey, missed RAW on Monday–but she at least has a cool reason for her absence.

Per WWE.com and Rousey’s Instagram, she’s off filming something for shark week, which is way better than being in Long Island for a tame episode of RAW.

“Ronda Rousey will not appear on Monday Night Raw tonight, as she is currently filming for Shark Week, which begins Sunday, July 22 on Discovery. Although Rousey is typically sinking her teeth into the Women’s division on the red brand, this week she is on location for an as-yet unrevealed piece of Shark Week programming. The Baddest Woman on the Planet posted a Shark Week tease via Instagram.”

At the moment, Rousey is in a storyline with WWE veteran Mickie James and Natalya. Rousey has come to Nattie’s aid on multiple occasions due to their friendly past. Whil this may not be the sexiest of storylines, it’s all designed to get Rousey experience.

WWE will embark on a European Tour next week and it appears Rousey will be busy. Accor Hotels Arena, a venue set the host a WWE event in Paris on May 19, is already advertising the show’s card. And, interestingly enough, Ronda Rousey vs. Mickie James is on the docket.

If this is indeed the plan, this will be Rousey second-ever match in WWE. However The Wrestling Observer reports that the former UFC Champion is scheduled for three shows earlier that week: May 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, May 17 in Vienna, Austria and May 18 in Turin, Italy.

This looks to be WWE methodically folding in their Golden Goose. Rousey rocketed past her WrestleMania expectations, but she is still in the earliest chapters of her career. By giving her a series of untelevised matches, WWE will let her learn without the pressure of a high profile flop. Even more, she’s working with Mickie James, a veteran who will keep her safe while making her look fantastic.

After she dismantles Mickie James, WWE will likely use Natalya to betray Rousey thus getting the former UFC yet another singles program. Their one-on-one match could happen at SummerSlam if not sooner.