WWE Reportedly Has Massive WrestleMania Plans for Ronda Rousey

Now that Ronda Rousey is officially a WWE employee, everyone wants to know what’s next. While a shot at Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair seems logical, WWE may be going in a much different direction.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is looking to rekindle some of WrestleMania 31’s magic at WrestleMania 34. Per Meltzer, WWE is angling towards a tag team match featuring Ronda Rousey and The Rock vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

This idea runs somewhat counter to the message Rousey sent at the Rumble. While mixing eye contact with both Bliss and Charlotte, Rousey pointed to the WrestleMania banner for most of her WWE debut. The hardly subtle demonstration seemed to suggest a Championship match in New Orleans, but clearly, WWE has reserved the right to pivot.

With it still being January, WWE already has 3 of the prospective 4 participants for WM 34’s blockbuster tag match. Given Rousey and WWE’s clandestine campaign to keep her arrival secret, no one was sure she’d ever join the company. So now, all that remains is the Rock.

Considering his absurd schedule, The Rock could be booked until 2024. However, Rocky has shown through the years that he will always make room for WWE as he’s participated in 5 of the last 7 WrestleManias.

Without Rock’s Hollywood to do list in front of us, we’ll guess this high profile tag match is possible, but not likely. Not only would WWE have to sync with Rock’s schedule, but the Great One would likely need permission from some Hollywood overlord to make his Mania appearance.

At this point, inside this just a fun rumor. But not long ago Ronda Rousey in WWE was water cooler talk just like this and now she’s a full-time WWE Superstar.

There will be at least another dozen or so reports insinuating Rousey’s future in the company. So, even though this is a fun report, it’s far from guaranteed. We will keep you posted on all things Rousey (and Rocky) as they develop.