Ronda Rousey Makes WWE Debut at Royal Rumble

After a clandestine campaign that the KGB would envy, Ronda Rousey is a WWE Superstar.

The former UFC Champion crashed WWE’s Royal Rumble on Sunday night, however, she didn’t compete. Instead, as Asuka the first-ever winner of the Women’s Rumble caught her breath, Rousey made a dramatic entrance.

Considering how much effort WWE and Rousey made to get things a secret, we have to applaud both sides pulling this off.

Rousey was all business during her brief appearance. Without a word, she joined Charlotte, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the ring and pointed to the WrestleMania banner. We’re not sure exactly what this meant, but it looks like Rousey pans to have a Championship match at the New Orleans mega show.

Rousey broke WWE fans’ collective heart this week by telling TMZ she’d be in Columbia for Royal Rumble weekend. While it appeared Rousey was absolutely out of the country to film Mile 22, the question is if things will remain that way.

The didn’t and with Hermoine Granger levels of time travel, Rousey made it to Philadelphia for Columbia (if she was ever there.)

However, a report from Sunday afternoon gave a hint that Rousey was destined to make her debut at the Royal Rumble. In an Instagram post to hype the history-making Women’s Royal Rumble Kurt Angle may have made an innocent mistake. Attached to his message was an illustration of all the 2018 entrants. After combing over every face, we couldn’t help but notice a few names that have not been confirmed by Sunday’s show – Nikki Bella and, wait for it, Ronda Rousey. Check out the upper right-hand corner of the image.