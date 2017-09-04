Ronda Rousey Officially Issues Challenge to WWE Superstars

Ever since her cameo at WrestleMania 31, Ronda Rousey’s name has been inseparable from WWE. Rumors have perpetually bubbled claiming not only that Rousey’s begun training, but WWE may already have her penciled in for a few big matches. While there’s been plenty of smoke, there has yet to be actual fire.

Until now.

Last night at the Mae Young Classic taping, Ronda Rousey and her pals, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke had a jovial WWE.com interview celebrating their comrade’s, Shayna Baszler, success in the Mae Young Classic. Their joy ended once Charlotte, Becky Lynch, and Bayley strolled into the frame.

Rousey can clearly is heard issuing the challenge essentially asking the WWE crew to name the place and time for a rumble. Charlotte and Co. actually managed to say nothing, but there wasn’t really a need for words. This footage alone should send the WWE Universe abuzz.

From here it sure looks like we’ll be getting the 4 Horsewomen of MMA vs. the 4 Horsewomen of WWE at Survivor Series. It would serve as the perfect way to incorporate everyone and isolate no one. Naturally, the MMA gals are going to look green in a WWE ring, so a match with this many bodies would hide their deficiencies better than a 60-min Ironwoman match.

Even further, this could be the launching point for a WrestleMania blockbuster between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. WWE has been teasing this match all summer as if to see how fans would receive it.

In an interview with Ringside Collectibles, Noelle Foley asked Charlotte how she would fair in a match with the former UFC champion:

“Well, I would say I would still have an undefeated pay-per-view streak, but Bayley crushed that. I would win. And show her who the real 4 Horsewomen are.”

WWE and Rousey have hardly been shy about their relationship. Just a few days ago Triple H appeared on ESPN and essentially made an offer to the UFC star:

“Ronda has been a huge fan of WWE her whole life, she’s been very adamant about that. She’s done stuff with us before. … She’s a huge fan. I think it’s something that she’s definitely interested and I’ll throw it out right now: if she’s interested I’ll give her the opportunity. We’re all about personalities and that’s what she brings to the table. I think she’s shown it in UFC, she’s shown it in Hollywood, she’s shown it everywhere. Her personality will drive fan interest.”

It looks like the time of talk and speculation is over. Ronda Rousey and her friends will be competing in WWE very, very soon.