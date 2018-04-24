Ronda Rousey’s Next Match Booked for WWE European Tour

Ronda Rousey’s stellar WrestleMania 34 performance had us all asking for more. However, no one knew when that would happen.

But now we do.

WWE will embark on a European Tour next month and it appears Rousey will be busy. Accor Hotels Arena, a venue set the host a WWE event in Paris on May 19, is already advertising the show’s card. And, interestingly enough, Ronda Rousey vs. Mickie James is on the docket.

If this is indeed the plan, this will be Rousey second-ever match in WWE. However The Wrestling Observer reports that the former UFC Champion is scheduled for three shows earlier that week: May 16 in Geneva, Switzerland, May 17 in Vienna, Austria and May 18 in Turin, Italy.

This looks to be WWE methodically folding in their Golden Goose. Rousey rocketed past her WrestleMania expectations, but she is still in the earliest chapters of her career. By giving her a series of untelevised matches, WWE will let her learn without the pressure of a high profile flop. Even more, she’s working with Mickie James, a veteran who will keep her safe while making her look fantastic.

This looks to be the short term plan for Rousey (pairing her with veterans) as her current RAW storyline had her hitched to Natalya.

Based on what we saw last week, Rousey and Natalya will enter a program together. While she and Nattie are friendly now, it’s only a matter of time until the Queen of Hearts turns on Rousey to set up a match. In the interim expect Rousey and Nattie to work together in a few tag matches as WWE slowly ramps up Rousey’s workload.

Nattie is regarded as one of the best in-ring technicians in all of WWE not just the Women’s division. Her pairing with Rousey is hardly random and WWE knows their Golden Goose in great hands. Nattie will be trusted to lead Rousey through matches while guaranteeing her safety.

This is brilliant pacing by WWE. Surely, there’ temptation within the company to push Rousey to the moon as fast a possible. However, that could be detrimental to her development along with her relationship with the fans–too much, too soon, can hamper a Superstar’s career (see Reigns, Roman).

But WWE seems to be dedicated to letting Rousey bloom in a natural fashion. However, with the little data we have, it looks like we can get used to Rousey overachieving.