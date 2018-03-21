Watch: Ronda Rousey Slams Dana Brooke After Raw Went off the Air

Ronda Rousey only appearance on Monday’s episode of Monday Night Raw came in the form of a video package where she chronicled her pre-WWE history, from competing in the Olympics in judo all the way to becoming a dominant champion in the UFC.

But it turns out Rousey actually was in the building during Raw in Dallas, Texas. She made her way to the ring after Raw went off the air with Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt’s “Ultimate Deletion” match.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rousey’s appearance was recorded and posted on WWE‘s YouTube page late Monday night.

Rousey entered the ring and started to cut a promo in front of the live crowd, but was quickly cut off by Dana Brooke (who was noticeably not in her Titus Worldwide attire).

Brooke quickly began chastising Rousey, saying that she hadn’t accomplished anything inside a WWE ring and didn’t deserve the spot she was getting.

“And by my calculations, that ring has four sides, not eight,” Brooke said, referencing the octagon-shaped ring Rousey fought in during her UFC tenure. “So around here, that makes you a nobody. And personally, I can’t wait until WrestleMania when Stephanie McMahon makes you her property.”

Brooke then demanded Rousey get out of “her” ring.

“I would really, really like to see you try,” Rousey said, laughing off the threat.

The two women both dropped their microphones and Brooke tried to go for a strike, but was easily blocked. Rousey then grabbed Brooke by the wrist and launched her across and out of the ring with a judo throw. Rousey laughed and the unconscious Brooke and left the ring.

This taped segment marks the first time Rousey has gotten physical with one of the active female wrestlers on the roster. The bulk of her attention since debuting at the Royal Rumble in January has been on McMahon and Triple H, who she’ll face at WrestleMania 34 in a mixed tag team match alongside Kurt Angle.

While Brooke may be the first woman on the roster to call out Rousey on WWE programming, she certainly isn’t the first to do it on social media and in interviews.

Nia Jax and Nikki Bella both voiced their anger over how Rousey’s debut overshadowed the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match happening moments prior.

Sasha Banks then took it one step further.

“My feelings, sorry to do it do you guys, I have nothing nice to say, so I can’t say anything at all,” Banks said during an interview on Busted Open Radio days after Rousey’s Rumble debut. “I have nothing to say about it, no.”

Photo: YouTube/WWE