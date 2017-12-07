Ronda Rousey Reportedly Finalizing Move to WWE

While it’s hardly a secret that WWE and Ronda Rousey are interested in one another, their flirtatious relationship is about to get serious.

A report from USA Today states that two people close to Rousey told them the UFC star is finalizing the details of her move to WWE. Whatever those details actually look like remain unknown, but it sounds like we can officially start looking for Rousey to surface on WWE programming.

Rousey began actually in-ring training a few months ago and that was after she was incessantly implicated in WWE rumors this summer. Even more, Rousey actually was involved in a backstage segment with Charlotte Fair, Beck Lynch and Bayley has she issued an imminent challenge bu saying “You name the time, you name the place.”

Originally it appeared that Rousey and the Four Horsewomen of MMA would take on Flair and the Four Horsewomen of WWE at Survivor Series. That concept was put on ice, though, and is still believed to be set for WrestleMania. However, there are also rumors that imply Rousey may be destined to face Stephanie McMahon or Charlotte Flair at the at the April 8th New Orleans mega show.

Barring something unforeseen, Ronda Rousey will be a WWE Superstar. For Vince McMahon and CO., this is nothing less than a coup. In the same wayBrock Lesnar legitimized the men’s wrestling, Rousey will add an undeniable element of reality to the women’s division. But perhaps Rousey’s most marketable attribute is her star power. As much as NXT stars like Asuka or Ruby Riott can be hyped up, Rousey joining WWE will immediately penetrate pop culture. For WWE, access to new fans, even if temporary, is a near priceless opportunity.

We will keep you updated as this story develops, but anticipate the next chapter to center around Rousey finally signing a WWE contract.