WWE Keeps Ronda Rousey Busy Leading Up to Elimination Chamber

It looks like WWE and Ronda Rousey are making the final preparations for her next big wrestling moment.

PWInsider reports that Ronda Rousey completed her filming commitments in Columbia and spent all of this week at multiple WWE hubs. Earlier this week, she was in Orlando at WWE’s Performance Center then flew to Stamford, CT to visit WWE headquarters. We can only guess her bouncing between strongholds was to set up her appearance at this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber.

Rousey will be at the Las Vegas pay-per-view to officially sign her WWE contract. However, given that WrestleMania season is upon us, we’d be willing to bet that some extracurricular activities ensue. And if her latest training video is any indicator, the former UFC Champion is ready to be a WWE Superstar.

WWE will book Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey’s triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon. As one of the best heels in the company, Steph is the perfect, if not the only, option WWE has to get Rousey a favorable standing with their audience. Their chemistry will play a big part in the future of the company.

It’s going to be a busy couple of weeks for Rousey. In addition to taking part in the Elimination Chamber PPV this Sunday, Rousey is being inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 3rd during the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio. She will also reportedly be receiving her sixth degree black belt in Judo over the same weekend.

We’ll keep you posted as this story develops, but expect Rousey’s appearance at Elimination Chamber to kick off a WrestleMania chain reaction.