Ronda Rousey Wants to Work with CM Punk in WWE

With Ronda Rousey making her WWE in-ring debut this Sunday at WrestleMania, she’s been making the media rounds this week.

One of the biggest stars to be signed by WWE in many years, there’s a whole host of match-ups the company can put her in over the next couple of years to keep her fresh and intriguing. However, during an interview with Get Up, she made a comment about someone she would like to work with that might surprise the masses.

Asked about her dream person to work with, Rousey responded, “I would really love to work with CM Punk, but I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Punk left WWE in early 2014 over frustrations with the schedule and his creative direction, not to mention disagreements with the medical staff which have lead to lawsuits and litigation over the last couple of years. Simply put, Punk is on terrible terms with WWE, so the idea of he and Rousey ever working together on Monday or Tuesday nights is far-fetched, though we can never say never in the world of pro wrestling. Punk is scheduled for his second-ever UFC fight this summer at UFC 225 in Chicago.

In regards to the long odds that she could ever work with Punk, Rousey sounded acutely aware. She was even asked if she knew something others didn’t in regards to Punk and WWE’s relationship.

“No, I wish I did. I wish I was breaking the news ‘CM Punk and I are taking over the world together,’ but I’ve don’t have any news to break,” Rousey laughed. “I’m just pleading, pleading eyes.”

Ronda Rousey is here for CM Punk coming to the WWE. pic.twitter.com/253El8x5Xs — Get Up (@Get_Up) April 4, 2018

Rousey was also asked about her favorite individual that she has worked with so far, and she responded quickly with, “My favorite to work with so far is Kurt Angle. I absolutely love him, he’s the coolest.”

