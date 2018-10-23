Roman Reigns Greeted With Well Wishes From WWE Superstars, Legends After Leukemia Reveal

This week’s Monday Night Raw saw WWE Superstar Roman Reigns reveal that his leukemia has returned, causing the WWE Universal champion to relinquish his title in order to focus on his health outside the ring.

“Sometimes life throws you a curveball and the best thing for me to do is to go home and focus on my health,” Reigns told the crowd. “But I want to make one thing clear: By no means is this a retirement speech because after I’m done whupping leukemia’s ass, I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not going to be about titles and being on top, it’s about a purpose.”

After his announcement, Reigns was inundated with supportive messages from fellow WWE Superstars and company legends, with many letting the athlete know he was in their thoughts.

Scroll through to read just a handful of the well-wishes Reigns has received from his co-workers.

Bret Hart

WWE legend Bret Hart shared a photo of himself with Reigns, writing, “Fight on to victory my courageous brother!”

Fight on to victory my courageous brother! pic.twitter.com/wuYAoxa48p — Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 23, 2018

The Miz

The Miz shared a photo of himself and Reigns in the ring, writing that no matter what, the employees of the WWE are a family.

“Whether you bleed blue or bleed red, we are family. Whether you work in the United States or you work in Japan, we are all family,” he offered. “Roman we stand next to you as we watch you give the ass whipping of a life time. #ThankYouRoman.”

Whether you bleed blue or bleed red, we are family. Whether you work in the United States or you work in Japan, we are all family.



Roman we stand next to you as we watch you give the… https://t.co/y4pXm54XIq — The Miz (@mikethemiz) October 23, 2018

Becky Lynch

“.@WWERomanReigns you are the definition of what it means to be a leader and a champion and one of the toughest lads on the planet,” Becky Lynch tweeted. “We are all behind you and sending love. You will beat this. #ThankYouRoman.”

.@WWERomanReigns you are the definition of what it means to be a leader and a champion and one of the toughest lads on the planet. We are all behind you and sending love. You will beat this. #ThankYouRoman — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 23, 2018

The Bella Twins

Nikki and Brie Bella each tweeted a message from their shared Twitter account offering their support to Reigns.

“Thank you Roman for showing us what a real warrior looks like,” Brie wrote, while Nikki offered, “You are our Superman!”

Thank you Roman for showing us what a real warrior looks like. Sending many prayers to you and your family!! We’ll all be waiting for you to come back home to #RAW -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 23, 2018

You’re in our thoughts & prayers Joe. You are our Superman! Forever and always! You have an army people standing behind you ready to support and fight with you!?N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) October 23, 2018

John Cena

John Cena called Reigns the definition of courage.

“‘Courage – strength in the face of pain or grief,’” he wrote. “You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp.”

‘Courage – strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018

Ric Flair

Company legend Ric Flair wrote, “@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You!”

@WWERomanReigns My Family And I Are Thinking Of You And Are Keeping You In Our Prayers! We Are Here For You! ?????? — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy called Reigns “An amazing human being, an incredible performer & a man I’m proud to be friends with.”

An amazing human being, an incredible performer & a man I’m proud to be friends with. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family. Get well soon, champ! #ThankYouRoman https://t.co/jL1Q5dVvzs — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 23, 2018

Chad Gable

Chad Gable tweeted that he is looking forward to Reigns’ return to the WWE after triumphing over cancer.

“Roman Reigns exemplifies everything I believe a true leader should be,” he wrote. “Proud to have shared a locker room with him, and I’ll be proud to share it with him again after he wins this battle. #ThankYouRoman.”

Roman Reigns exemplifies everything I believe a true leader should be.



Proud to have shared a locker room with him, and I’ll be proud to share it with him again after he wins this battle.#ThankYouRoman — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 23, 2018

The Usos

Jey and Jimmy Uso, who are Reigns’ cousins, shared a childhood snap of the three together along with some heartfelt words.

“We been here for u, and will stay here for u,” they wrote. “Day one uce. We love you.”

We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre