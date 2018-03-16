Roman Reigns Gets Candid About Steroid Allegations

There’s never a good time to be accused of using steroids—but just weeks before the biggest day of one’s career is a recipe for disaster. But Roman Reigns is doing his best to be cool.

The Big Dog joined Jim and Sam Show on SiriusXM Channel 103 in order to hype up both WrestleMania 34 and 35 and it didn’t take long for the conversation to shift to Johnny Bravo and Richard Rodriguez’s crusade against Reigns. for nearly all of 2018, Bravo with testimonies from Rodriguez has posted several videos claiming that Reigns was a client of an international steroid ring. As it stands, no evidence has been provided.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But that doesn’t make it a harmless situation.

Jim and Sam asked Reigns if he is able to tune out this extra noise or if it’s actually a distraction.

“I think its a little bit of both. At one point this like ‘who is this’? Where is this coming from? What did I do? What the heck is going on? I’m just sitting at home playing with my kids, feeding babies, changing diapers and doing Dad stuff. Then all of sudden this happens. I think its just a good lesson of where we’re at and if you have any kind of media or social media presence or, essentially my Twitter is a billboard. You know what I mean and unfortunately some people want to use it in a positive fashion or negative,” he said.

Reigns elaborated that despite all of the accusations, he knows he never did anything illegal, and that gives him peace.

“At the same time its one of those deals where, I know me. I know what I’ve done. I know what the truth is. You kind of got to have a bulletproof mentality, this little things are ricocheting off me,” said Reigns.

Bravo promises to display incontrovertible evidence that Reigns had once been a client of Rodriguez, but that has yet to happen. However, rumors did emerge asserting WWE was concerned about the situtution—enough to create a WrestleMania contingency plan if Reigns was damaged by the report.

WWE is said to have relaxed as of late and believe that all of this will just be a bitter memory.

This situation is worth keeping an eye on, but as time passes, it’s beginning to look like Bravo is out of bullets.

[H/T Cagesideseats]