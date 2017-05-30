Roman Reigns Defeats Seth Rollins On RAW

When it comes to brothers of The Shield, believe that Roman Reigns still has the upper hand.

Years of familiarity, rivalries and broken friendships led The Big Dog and The Kingslayer to another major confrontation on Raw. A methodical beginning led to an explosive end that saw Reigns pop out of a Buckle Bomb into a Superman Punch.

Rollins also connected with a five star frog splash, but when he went for his high knee lift finisher, Roman ducked under and connected with the spear for the victory.

WWE is doing their best to keep fans from pining for a Shield reunion. Dean Ambrose is as far away from Reigns and Rollins as possible and the two former Hounds of Justice both made it clear earlier in the night that they are only focused on getting through each other to get to Brock Lesnar.

Samoa Joe picked up momentum heading into Extreme Rules when he defeated Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt earlier in the night. All five men will look to get extreme this Sunday at WWE Extreme Rules in the first ever Fatal Five Way to see who gets the first crack at Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is rumored to be victorious over whomever he faces in his first match back at Great Balls of Fire, as WWE is wanting to cash in on an epic clash with Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

Roman, on the other hand, is likely going to move away from the Universal Championship for a while as WWE reportedly wants to save his confrontation with The Beast until next year’s WrestleMania in New Orleans.