Roman Reigns Makes the Choice: Seth Rollins or Dean Ambrose?

As much as The Shield would like you to believe that their latest reunion exorcised the demons of their violent past, apparently not all has been forgiven. For Roman Reigns, it hasn’t been forgotten, either.

In an interview with The National, Reigns entertained a number of subjects like what it was like to beat John Cena and the Undertaker in the same year. However, at the end of the interview, Reigns was asked to choose between his Shield brethren, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins.

“Ambrose. No doubt. He didn’t swing the chair,” stated Reigns.

Well, that was easy. While the question was incredibly general, Reigns’ answer was all too precise. Because the trio has been playing so nicely since their October homecoming, Rollins massive betrayal in 2014 feels like a distant echo. But Roman Reigns is clearly not over it.

However, is Ambrose destined to stab his brothers in the back next? Under every wrestling faction lies that same dark truth: eventually they’ll split. Violently. While the Hounds of Justice are united at this moment we all know the dagger is coming but we can only guess who will be wielding it. And our official forecast is Dean Ambrose.

The only certainty is that it will not be Roman Reigns who flips to the dark side. WWE using Rollins would feel a little redundant although a compelling case could be made for Seth resuming his heel role. However, it just doesn’t feel like it’s his turn. So by near default, it has to be Ambrose.

While we still have a few more months to enjoy this Shield reunion, we can officially begin our heel watch by January’s Royal Rumble. So next time Reigns is asked to choose between Seth and Dean, his answer will likely be “neither.”