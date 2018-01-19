Roman Reigns Will Not Be Investigated by DEA in Steroid Probe

After being named by the leader of an international steroid ring as a top client, it looks like Roman Reigns, his fans, and WWE can take a sigh an of relief.

TMZ Sports confirmed via a source from the world of law enforcement that Roman Reigns is immune from DEA investigation. This means that even if Richard Rodriguez’s claims that Roman Reigns was a top client in him steroid ring that the DEA would still pass on pursuing the WWE Superstar as they only chase the sellers, not the buyers of illegal drugs.

However, Reigns asserted his innocence in a statement on Wednesday.

“I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition,” Reigns told PWInsider. “I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I’ve passed 11 tests as part of WWE‘s independent drug testing program.”

All of this started when Rodriguez spoke to filmmaker Johnny Bravo from his Brooklyn Detention Center phone and went on record about the details of his $10 million criminal operations. Rodriguez expressed his desire to clear his name and oust those who denied affiliation to him and his business. And according to Rodriguez, Roman Reigns, along with actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel was one of his more famous customers.

According to Rodriguez, his motives for revealing Reigns dates back to his indictment. Rodriguez never went to trial, instead, he took a plea deal and in the process, he allegedly was made aware that Reigns cooperated with authorities.

Wrestling fans will remember that Reigns was suspended for violating WWE‘s Wellness Policy in 2016. That infraction, though, is believed to be from Adderall, not steroids. Reigns has maintained a clean wrap sheet since, but the accusations from Rodriguez will not be doing the WWE Superstar any favors.

Reigns timely denial favors him in the rule of public opinion, especially since Rodriguez will be painted as the vengeful crook behind bars. Even though Rodrigez’s account was specific, it appears, barring new information that this story will be dead by next week.