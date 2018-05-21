10 Non-Roman Reigns Heel Turns That Need to Happen

Roman Reigns’ prospective heel turn is the most inflated subplot in all of professional wrestling. While fans and even WWE legends agree it’s time for Reigns to put on the black hat, that moment may never come.

So instead of obsessing over the unlikely, let’s shift our consciousness and focus on some heel turns that actually could happen. While they may not have the same impact as a Reigns’ turn, if any of the Superstars were to become villains, it would improve their character, ergo, WWE as a whole.

Dean Ambrose

Unless he were to start handing out Dirty Deeds to his physical therapists, Ambrose’s heel turn will have to wait until he’s healthy. We don’t know when that will be, but we do know that he should return as a heel.

It’s hard being a lunatic. But it’s even harder when you’re a babyface in a TV-PG world. We’re long overdue to see Dean’s dark side and now that he’s had a few months to stew in solitude, hopefully, he’s plotted some nefarious choices—like betraying Seth Rollins.

Randy Orton

It’s hardly novel to say Randy Orton is better as a heel, but that doesn’t make it an invalid statement. With his impeccable pedigree, chiseled jawline, and perfect WWE body, it’s easy for fans to envy, and ultimately resent Orton.

As a babyface, Orton is not a main eventer. But as a heel, Orton can headline WrestleMania. Even more, The Viper is more natural as a villain, so why make things hard for him?

If Orton can turn, that immediately makes him a top heel, and potential WWE Championship contender. At 38, Orton has plenty of mileage left so why not make the most of it?

Charlotte Flair

We owe Charlotte Flair a round of applause. Before being sent to SmackDown in the O.G. Superstar Shake-Up, Charlotte Flair was one of the best heels in all of WWE. But during her stint at the Blue Brand, Charlotte carved out an effective babyface character.

Charlotte developing a fan-friendly character is like LeBron James working on his post game. Flair and WWE know she’s a great heel but wanted to experiment. However, it’s time to close the book on that and get back to Charlotte’s forte: being awful.

With a WrestleMania date with Ronda Rousey looming, you can bank on WWE turning Charlotte sooner rather than later.

Sasha Banks

Anyone familiar with Bank’s work in NXT knows just how vile The Boss can be. Since her promotion to the main roster, WWE seems more interested in creating a babyface brand for her, but given her last 12 months, we can say that’s stunted her growth.

2018 has seen a few flashes of heel Banks, but for whatever reason, WWE seems skittish of letting her taking an evil plunge. However, this indecision is weakening Bank’s character and for her to reverse this trend she’ll have to do some very terrible things.

Banks has been lost in the shuffle thanks to the hoopla surrounding Monday Rousey and Askua. However the fact remains that she’s one of WWE’s best, and a heel turn will remind us of that.

Bobby Roode

Like Banks, Roode left his better character in NXT. As a heel, there’s something classic about Bobby Roode—and neglecting that side of him has contributed to a slow start on the main roster.

I suppose we’re all most interesting as heels, but Rood certainly is. His feud with Elias has managed to cool both himself and WWE’s favorite musical act and should serve as an indicator for WWE: its time to see what Roode can do as a villain.

Finn Balor

WWE has neglected Finn Balor’s Demon for too long. In its stead, Balor has assumed the role of a smiling, quiet, babyface. But more than anything, Balor is boring.

His devoted fans will gladly point you to his work in NJPW as a heel where Balor channels a character that Guy Ritchie would love. We can love that version of Balor too, but WWE will have allowed it to happen.

Right now, Balor is on concerning trajectory. Without a heel turn or the summoning of his Demon, Balor will be on 205 Live before he’s Universal Champion.

Xavier Woods

As we get closure to Money in the Bank, it feels more and more like WWE will use that show to vault a New Day member into single’s competition. Right now, Big E looks to be the favorite for a solo journey, but that doesn’t mean Xavier Woods should stay stagnant.

As the loudest member of the group, Woods is the groups de facto heel—toss in his Iron Sheik boots and the conversation is over. I think Woods has a lot to offer WWE, and wicked chapter could be the perfect way to launch the second act of his WWE career.

Apollo Crews

For about a month, Titus Worldwide was fun. But our laughs turned to channel changing due to the group’s lack of assignment. However, there’s some good meat to pick from the bones of Titus Worldwide.

Apollo Crews quickly learned how hard it is to pull off the generic babyface gimmick in WWE. However, as a bad guy, Apollo gets to explore new depths as a character. Even more, let’s say his turn comes at the expense of both Titus and Dana Brooke’s hides and now the 30-year-old has momentum for the first time since joining the main roster.

Asuka

There’s a shortlist of professional wrestlers who became popular without being able to cut a promo and Asuka is not on it. By WWE protecting her from the microphone, they’ve guaranteed a one-dimensional character.

Asuka’s Royal Rumble win was negated the moment Charlotte Flair beat her at WrestleMania and ever since, Asuka has been wandering around the company. Now she’s a permanent fixture in SmackDown and is likely the BLud Brand next Women’s Champion. However, she’ going to need more than WWE gold if she wants to make a lasting impact.

A heel turn for Asuka makes things easy. Gone are the expectation that she’ll one day connect with WWE’s crowds—instead she can do what she does best: hurt people.

Shane McMahon

It’s really great to have Shane McMahon back in WWE. However, the novelty and goodwill behind his presence have begun to wear off. So instead of letting him stale, why not give him a new character trait, like depravity.

During the final moments of 2017, it looked like Shane-O-Mac was headed for a turn to the dark side. However, news of Daniel Bryan’s glorious return to wrestling may have thwarted that. But now, thanks to the Superstar Shake-Up, McMahon has a new cast of SmackDown stars to torment, alongside new GM Paige and then there’s always Daniel Bryan to pick on.

All McMahon are better as villains. So why be coy, WWE?